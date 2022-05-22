Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $278.85 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

