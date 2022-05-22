Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.57

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 6381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $24,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.