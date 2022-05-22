European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 447,047 shares.The stock last traded at $23.33 and had previously closed at $22.35.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

