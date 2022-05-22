Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Inspirato alerts:

ISPO stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $398,000.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.