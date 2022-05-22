Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.50. Expensify shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 1,383 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Expensify alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.