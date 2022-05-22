Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.08. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 24,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,407.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,909,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 165,874 shares of company stock valued at $396,089 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

