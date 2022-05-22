Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 3,524 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 277.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

