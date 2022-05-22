Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 5.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.19. 174,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,997,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

