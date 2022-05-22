FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.75

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $583.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.55.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

