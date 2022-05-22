Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($191.07) to £140 ($172.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,739.40.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.