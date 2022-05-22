Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($141.46) to £103.65 ($127.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,739.40.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $118.10 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $111.81 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.93.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ferguson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

