Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

FDUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.84 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

