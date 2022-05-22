Financial Comparison: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 3.72% 15.55% 8.61% 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56%

54.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vipshop and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 6 0 0 1.86 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 53.07%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.38%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Vipshop.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.32 $734.56 million $0.95 9.09 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 1.93 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -5.25

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vipshop beats 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

