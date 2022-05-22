FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of FCBBF opened at $13.34 on Thursday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

