Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Rowe initiated coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

