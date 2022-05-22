First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCCO stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.