First Trust Advisors LP Buys 17,136 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

