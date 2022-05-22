Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,935,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

