Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,533 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $18.71.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96.
In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,424.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
