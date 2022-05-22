Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 55,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,324,383 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $30.30.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.