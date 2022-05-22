Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Trading Up 4.2%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $289.66 and last traded at $286.85. Approximately 11,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,685,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.80.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortinet by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

