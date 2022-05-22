Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,314,000 after buying an additional 650,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after buying an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

