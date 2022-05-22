Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. Fraport has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

