Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.37. Approximately 12,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,202,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 139.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freshpet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Freshpet by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter.
About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
