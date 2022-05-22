Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.37. Approximately 12,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,202,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 139.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Freshpet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Freshpet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Freshpet by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

