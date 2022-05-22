FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FREY. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

