FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,549 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,978,000. Microsoft accounts for 9.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

