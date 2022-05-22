FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $23.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,592 shares of company stock worth $345,898 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 137.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

