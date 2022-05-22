Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.