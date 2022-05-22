Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Future has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

