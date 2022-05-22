G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.20

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 12549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

