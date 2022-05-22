Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,181,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

