Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 58,654 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $345,472.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,645.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $772.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.