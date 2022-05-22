GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of GATX worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,209. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $104.50 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

