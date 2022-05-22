Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $213.60 and last traded at $213.60. Approximately 4,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,168,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.92.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

