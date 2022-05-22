Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 317.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

