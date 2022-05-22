Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,865 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

