Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,865 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $4.74.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.