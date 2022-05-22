Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.
GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
