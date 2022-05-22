GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

GOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

