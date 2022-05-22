Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 5.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. 61,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,178,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.