Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) PT Lowered to $13.00

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

GOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

