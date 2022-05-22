Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

GSBD opened at $17.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

