Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c rating. The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 6627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

