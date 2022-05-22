Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Raised to $6.00 at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.80 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRAB. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.21 on Friday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

