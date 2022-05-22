Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $532.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

