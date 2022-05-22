Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Green Plains worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.00 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.