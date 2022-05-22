GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Up 5.5%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

