Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GPI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

NYSE:GPI opened at $173.76 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,582 shares of company stock worth $2,344,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

