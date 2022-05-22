Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 6025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.07. The firm has a market cap of C$780.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

