Guggenheim Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Buy

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 85,594 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 180,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.