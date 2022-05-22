Guggenheim Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.42.

Shares of MRTX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 144.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

