Guggenheim Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.42.
Shares of MRTX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 144.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
